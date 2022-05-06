Advertisement

Shooting in Dickinson injures one

By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson Police are on the lookout for a man wanted for shooting a woman early Wednesday morning.

They said 32-year-old Jorge Villazana shot a woman he knows in the 100 block of 7th Street East.

A friend took her to the hospital, where she has since been treated and released.

Villazana is 6′ 3″, has distinct neck tattoos and has ties to Dickinson and Killdeer.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at DickinsonPD.com/crimestoppers.

