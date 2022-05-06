Police turn to the water in search for missing Beulah teen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tyler Schaefer, a multi-faceted student with his eyes on a career in the military, went missing 6 days ago.

The Knife River is just behind the field where Beulah Senior Tyler Schaefer played football and is now an area being searched by the Beulah Police and other agencies looking for the missing teen. As soon as he was reported missing, the response from the community has been, what Police Chief Frank Senn can only describe as, “The Beulah Way”.

“Everyone’s in it to win it, I mean they, it’s not a 75 percent effort everyone is at 110 percent. I think that says a lot for the organizations that are helping,” said Senn.

Police say the man-hours donated by the community in the search have been incalculable. Even in the midst of the search, people came together for a night of prayer on Tuesday at Prince of Peace Church.

“The room was packed, constantly, it was, yeah, the photos don’t do it justice. There were so many people who showed up.” said Prince of Peace Lutheran Church youth pastor, Seth Larson.

Hope remains as the restless search for a friend and classmate continues.

The investigation is ongoing. Police request that any leads be reported to them at 701-873-5252 or on their Facebook page.

