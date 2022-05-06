ND taxable sales increase by 9.2% from 2020 to 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Tax Office reported this week the state’s taxable sales and purchases rose by nearly 10% from 2020 to 2021.

The Bismarck-Mandan community has invested in locally owned stores since the pandemic began.

“Ever since COVID, people have been coming in and finding small businesses, local businesses, and they’ve been supporting small businesses. So, that’s been nice to see,” said Wald.

Retail sales rose by 12% from 2020 to 2021, and Madonna saw that reflected in her business.

“What I’ve been hearing is, a lot of girls come in and they say, ‘you know, I’ve been working from home, I have nothing to wear now that I’m going back to the office or back to work,’ so they want to get some new things,” said Madonna Wald, owner of Kept Boutique in Bismarck.

The state’s top tax officer said the rise is a sign of a return to normal.

“We are at pre-pandemic levels, if you look at just fourth quarter performance in 2021. So, I’m cautiously optimistic for businesses and consumers alike. It means that more services are available,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

While the economy in North Dakota has a positive economic outlook, Kroshus said the public’s response to issues like inflation will be the determining factor on next year’s numbers.

Increases were reported in 13 of 15 major industry sectors from 2020 to 2021. They were spearheaded by Transportation and warehousing, which rose 43%, and arts, entertainment, and recreation, which increased by 38%.

