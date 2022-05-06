Advertisement

Montana governor praises entrepreneurial spirit in Sidney

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - As part of his 56 county tour, Montana’s governor recently made a stop in Sidney to visit with various business owners.

Businesses are booming in northeast Montana, and Governor Greg Gianforte talked with a few entrepreneurs to hear how they are driving economic growth while strengthening their communities.

“I think that it was an absolutely fabulous thing that he is going around the state of Montana visiting,” said Janette McCollum, owner of AllCheck Medical Clinic.

The Governor met with doctors and nurses at AllCheck Medical Clinic, which opened up last year; the operators of the Butler Ag Equipment store; and Billie Jo Hillesand, the owner of MiMi’s Kitchen, a business that was rebuilt after a fire destroyed the building in 2020.

“They were very personable, down-to-earth people. It just felt like they belonged here. Having the governor come in today meant a lot to my family and to Sidney,” said Billie Hillesland, owner of MiMi’s Kitchen.

This visit is part of the Governor’s 56 county tour, where he meets with people throughout Montana to get a better understanding of how his constituents are doing.

“I tell people, the truth does not live in Helena, so I get people lined up on Mondays and Tuesdays and then I travel the state the rest of the week. It’s great to be in Sidney and Richland County,” said Gianforte.

Montana has the fourth-lowest unemployment rate in the nation, with a record low of 2.3% in March. Gianforte said the hard work of Montanans like those in Sidney are helping to drive the rapid economic growth in the state.

The governor also added that he is focused on improving trades education in the state to help bring new people to the workforce.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland
Air Force aircraft relocated to Minot Air Force Base amid severe weather in Oklahoma
Bridger Pipeline discuss 145-mile pipeline proposal at Public Service Commission meeting
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women's day
Traveling statue unveiled at Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women’s day event
Minot Public School District
Minot Public School Board goes over names, mascot ideas for new high school