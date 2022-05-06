Montana governor praises entrepreneurial spirit in Sidney

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - As part of his 56 county tour, Montana’s governor recently made a stop in Sidney to visit with various business owners.

Businesses are booming in northeast Montana, and Governor Greg Gianforte talked with a few entrepreneurs to hear how they are driving economic growth while strengthening their communities.

“I think that it was an absolutely fabulous thing that he is going around the state of Montana visiting,” said Janette McCollum, owner of AllCheck Medical Clinic.

The Governor met with doctors and nurses at AllCheck Medical Clinic, which opened up last year; the operators of the Butler Ag Equipment store; and Billie Jo Hillesand, the owner of MiMi’s Kitchen, a business that was rebuilt after a fire destroyed the building in 2020.

“They were very personable, down-to-earth people. It just felt like they belonged here. Having the governor come in today meant a lot to my family and to Sidney,” said Billie Hillesland, owner of MiMi’s Kitchen.

This visit is part of the Governor’s 56 county tour, where he meets with people throughout Montana to get a better understanding of how his constituents are doing.

“I tell people, the truth does not live in Helena, so I get people lined up on Mondays and Tuesdays and then I travel the state the rest of the week. It’s great to be in Sidney and Richland County,” said Gianforte.

Montana has the fourth-lowest unemployment rate in the nation, with a record low of 2.3% in March. Gianforte said the hard work of Montanans like those in Sidney are helping to drive the rapid economic growth in the state.

The governor also added that he is focused on improving trades education in the state to help bring new people to the workforce.

