Minot Public School Board goes over names, mascot ideas for new high school

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is getting closer to naming its new high school on North Hill.

During a school board meeting Thursday, school officials discussed the top three names and their results from the public surveys.

The name with the highest votes is “Minot North High School” with more than 50% of the votes.

“North Star High School” is second with 34%.

“Great Northern High School” came in third with less than 15% of the votes.

The board has not come to a final decision regarding the name yet but expressed they would have liked to see more creative names.

“I have a hard problem with opening a second high school, in the history of Minot, to come up with something that has a little more flavor to it,” said Jim Rostad, President of the Minot Public School Board.

The board also discussed the high school’s mascot.

The top two mascots are the missiles and the falcons.

Board members discussed their concerns about having a weapon as a mascot and thought it would be best to change missiles to sentinels.

“I had several people that said with the missiles even with the Air Force base now they are called the sentinels, maybe that is something to consider,” said Laura Mihalick, Vice President of the Minot Public School Board.

The school board will be sending out a new survey next week and hope that more students participate. It will be another few weeks before the final mascot and high school name are chosen.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.