Advertisement

Minot Public School Board goes over names, mascot ideas for new high school

Minot Public School District
Minot Public School District(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is getting closer to naming its new high school on North Hill.

During a school board meeting Thursday, school officials discussed the top three names and their results from the public surveys.

The name with the highest votes is “Minot North High School” with more than 50% of the votes.

“North Star High School” is second with 34%.

“Great Northern High School” came in third with less than 15% of the votes.

The board has not come to a final decision regarding the name yet but expressed they would have liked to see more creative names.

“I have a hard problem with opening a second high school, in the history of Minot, to come up with something that has a little more flavor to it,” said Jim Rostad, President of the Minot Public School Board.

The board also discussed the high school’s mascot.

The top two mascots are the missiles and the falcons.

Board members discussed their concerns about having a weapon as a mascot and thought it would be best to change missiles to sentinels.

“I had several people that said with the missiles even with the Air Force base now they are called the sentinels, maybe that is something to consider,” said Laura Mihalick, Vice President of the Minot Public School Board.

The school board will be sending out a new survey next week and hope that more students participate. It will be another few weeks before the final mascot and high school name are chosen.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josh W. Strickland
Air Force aircraft relocated to Minot Air Force Base amid severe weather in Oklahoma
Bridger Pipeline discuss 145-mile pipeline proposal at Public Service Commission meeting
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women's day
Traveling statue unveiled at Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women’s day event
Montana governor praises entrepreneurial spirit in Sidney