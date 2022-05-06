Minot Fire Department demonstrating its equipment for budget season

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Fire Department gave city leaders a chance to see the less seen parts of a firefighters job Thursday at the Fire training center.

Firefighters run into burning buildings to save people on their worst days. They need to do the job in a timely fashion, and the big ticket item for next year will help them arrive more quickly to more of the city.

“My biggest priorities would be station five, and getting that up and running. That’s a heavy lift for a community and we’ll be finishing up construction in ‘23,” said Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel, Minot.

The goal of the department this day was to showcase some of the expensive gear that isn’t seen as often by the public.

“That’s the proof in the pudding when it comes to understanding what the taxpayer dollars are going to, and how well it is protecting those taxpayers,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma, Minot.

One of the stations showed off their hazmat equipment and the processes they go through to use it.

“So we showed them those kinds of things that are very labor intensive, they require a lot of training to be proficient. Very specialized training, and very specialized equipment,” said Kronschnabel.

Afterwards city leaders took off for the airport, and later the library.

After completing Fire Station 5 the chief said they will be looking at improving service around the new hospital location.

