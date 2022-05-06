Man who pleaded guilty to murder for Mandan hit-and-run pleads guilty to more charges in Burleigh County

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Dakota man who pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan has pleaded guilty to additional charges in Burleigh County.

Thirty-nine-year-old Wade Bison, who was previously listed in court documents as being from Fargo, pleaded guilty in April to a murder charge and three other felonies in Morton County for driving into and killing 77-year-old Erwin Geigle on March 21. Following the hit-and-run, prosecutors say Bison fled from police and was arrested after he crashed his car down an embankment in Bismarck. The car he drove and the vehicle it towed had been reported stolen out of Williams County.

At Bison’s arraignment Friday morning, Bismarck Police Officer Richard Jenson detailed Bison’s flight from police.

“We were going approximately 40 to 50 miles an hour at this time, eastbound on Turnpike Avenue, with disregard to stop signs, and then on to State Street with disregard to stop lights. After we crossed the overpass, northbound on State Street, the westbound on-ramp from I94, a UPS truck was entering State Street and struck the side of the vehicle which caused the F-250 and the Blazer to roll down an embankment,” said Officer Jenson.

Bison, representing himself, pleaded guilty to five charges for the incident in Burleigh County. His first charge, theft of a vehicle, is a class A felony that carries with it a maximum 20-year prison sentence. Other charges included fleeing, driving under suspension, and drug possession.

Bison has not yet been sentenced in Morton County on the murder charge or in Burleigh County for the charges he pleaded guilty to Friday. Presentence investigations have been ordered in both cases.

He is currently incarcerated at the North Dakota State Penitentiary serving four years after numerous suspended sentences for fleeing, drug, and theft cases in 2020 and 2021 were revoked by a district court judge.

