Flasher 5th grader gets S.W.A.T. team birthday surprise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Flasher 5th grader got the surprise of his life for his 11th birthday, when the S.W.A.T. team arrived at his school.

Jace Quellhorst wanted to be a S.W.A.T. member when he grows up.

S.W.A.T. teams respond to threats beyond the realm of average police work. Jace said it’s his dream, all because he likes helping people and a little bit of “danger.”

His mom Tara Ell reached out to the Mandan Sheriff’s Department to see if they’d surprise Jace at his birthday party Friday. But as luck would have it the S.W.A.T. team was already en route to Jace’s school for a Vision Zero safety initiative.

“The police, lots of police officers were there and I got a present from them,” said Jace Quellhorst.

Deputy Jonn Moll spoke with Jace and had him try on his S.W.A.T. gear. Jace said it was heavier than he expected.

Tara said this birthday surprise will be difficult to top.

