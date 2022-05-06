Advertisement

Flasher 5th grader gets S.W.A.T. team birthday surprise

Picture courtesy of Maxine Herr (Morton County Sheriff's Department PIO)
Picture courtesy of Maxine Herr (Morton County Sheriff's Department PIO)(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Flasher 5th grader got the surprise of his life for his 11th birthday, when the S.W.A.T. team arrived at his school.

Jace Quellhorst wanted to be a S.W.A.T. member when he grows up.

S.W.A.T. teams respond to threats beyond the realm of average police work. Jace said it’s his dream, all because he likes helping people and a little bit of “danger.”

His mom Tara Ell reached out to the Mandan Sheriff’s Department to see if they’d surprise Jace at his birthday party Friday. But as luck would have it the S.W.A.T. team was already en route to Jace’s school for a Vision Zero safety initiative.

“The police, lots of police officers were there and I got a present from them,” said Jace Quellhorst.

Deputy Jonn Moll spoke with Jace and had him try on his S.W.A.T. gear. Jace said it was heavier than he expected.

Tara said this birthday surprise will be difficult to top.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

BSC nursing and Spanish departments work together to provide hands-on training to students
North Dakota's Tax Office
ND taxable sales increase by 9.2% from 2020 to 2021
Tyler Schaefer
Police turn to the water in search for missing Beulah teen
Chase Hurdle was last seen the morning of Nov. 2 on foot near Memorial Bridge. Authorities...
Bismarck Police Department asking for the public awareness in missing 18-year-old Bismarck teen