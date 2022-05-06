Dickinson police arrest man in connection with shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting that left a woman injured.

Police say Wednesday, a 31-year-old woman was hospitalized after a shooting on the 100 block of 7th Street East in Dickinson. Jorge Villazana, 32, was wanted by police who believe he is connected to the crime.

Around 7 Friday morning, police acted on a tip to arrest Villazana in the parking lot of a business in the 1400 block of South Main.

Villazana is charged with attempted murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

He’s in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

