Deer season dates are set, licenses available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says licenses for this year’s deer gun season are available.

There are more than 64,000 licenses available, which is 8,000 less than last year.

The Game and Fish Department says the virus that killed many deer, epizootic hemorrhagic disease, is the main reason for the reduction in numbers.

North Dakota’s deer season begins Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 20.

You can register online at gf.nd.gov. The deadline for registration is June 8.

