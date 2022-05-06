County by County, May 5, 2022

MINOT, N.D.- Spring is finally here and to get you in the spring mood, this week’s County by County is all about how towns are prepping for the upcoming summer months!

---

Residents in Minot will have a chance to get rid of their hazardous waste this weekend.

Through Friday and Saturday, you can go to Public Works and drop off waste items like old paint cans, electronics, and propane tanks.

They will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.

You must be a Minot Sanitation customer to drop off items.

---

The City of Rugby is also in spring cleaning mode. They will be hosting a city wide clean up next week.

For residents inside city limits, you can haul your unwanted garbage to the city shop May 10 - May 12 from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

City workers can help unload your items at the shop.

If you have large items that you cannot haul in yourself, call city hall to make arrangements.

---

To get your four legged friends ready for summer, Northwest Veterinary service is hosting a vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be May 14 at the Portal community room.

Cats can be vaccinated from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and dogs can be vaccinated from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

