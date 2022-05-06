Child in Grand Forks County infected with rare liver disease

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is among a growing list of states investigating young children being infected with a mysterious severe liver disease that could cause live failure and require a transplant.

A child in Grand Forks County has been hospitalized and is now recovering at home after being infected with pediatric hepatitis.

This follows an announcement by the CDC that nine children in Alabama have been diagnosed with the same unusual illness that is stumping doctors.

In Alabama, three of the patients suffered acute liver failure and two required liver transplants.

All of the children infected were under seven years old - and five of them were babies under the age of two.

“You know, anytime that there’s severe disease happening in children, that we can’t explain, that’s always, you know, that always kinds of puts on pause,” said Lindsey VanderBusch, Director of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and Bloodborne Disease, North Dakota Department of Health.

Doctors say this type of severe hepatitis is unusual in children because the majority were previously healthy. Medical experts had also ruled out the usual causes of the infection.

But the CDC says there is a possible link - children with pediatric hepatitis had also been infected with the adenovirus- a common infection with cold-like symptoms.

Doctors say the first symptoms of pediatric hepatitis are nausea and vomiting and then progress into jaundice symptoms including yellow skin and eyes.

“Being a parent myself, you know, you know, your child better than anyone, um, watching for signs of illness, um, making sure that, you know, they’re up to date on their immunizations to make sure that they’re washing their hands well,” said VanderBusch.

If you think your child may be sick, make sure to bring them to a doctor immediately.

The World Health Organization is also tracking cases of pediatric hepatitis in Europe.

At least one child has died of the infection and 10% of children needed a liver transplant.

