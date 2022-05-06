Advertisement

Burgum presents budget guidelines for upcoming biennium

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum presented his budget guidelines for the 2023-2025 biennium.

State general fund revenues are $200 million ahead of forecast, but even so, Governor Burgum said the state would continue to take a conservative approach to budgeting.

The guidelines call for agencies to compute their budget requests based on their appropriation from the 2021-23 cycle and adjust their request to include salary increases and new programs during the upcoming biennium.

Burgum said he plans to include a “comprehensive and competitive rewards and compensation package” in his executive budget proposal for the upcoming biennium.

