Burgum presents budget guidelines for upcoming biennium

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum presented his budget guidelines for the 2023-2025 biennium.

State general fund revenues are $200 million ahead of forecast, but even so, Governor Burgum said the state would continue to take a conservative approach to budgeting.

The guidelines call for agencies to compute their budget requests based on their appropriation from the 2021-23 cycle and adjust their request to include salary increases and new programs during the upcoming biennium.

Burgum said he plans to include a “comprehensive and competitive rewards and compensation package” in his executive budget proposal for the upcoming biennium.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.