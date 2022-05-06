BSC nursing and Spanish departments work together to provide hands-on training to students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – As our community becomes more diverse, there are new issues to tackle.

That includes a language barrier. It can be especially difficult in a medical emergency when a patient doesn’t speak English.

But there’s good news. Students at Bismarck State College are getting some hands-on experience preparing for a situation just like that.

This is Jose. Jose isn’t feeling well, so he’s in the emergency room. The problem is, Jose doesn’t speak English and the nurses don’t speak Spanish.

It’s all an exercise; Jose’s real name is Colton. He’s a first-year Spanish student at Bismarck State College. These nurses are students too.

On this day, they’re learning an important lesson they’ll likely encounter in the real world.

“We’re seeing a lot more diverse population. So cultural competence is something we teach, so that we can engage and take care of our patients the best we can,” explained Abby Wisham, BSC assistant professor of nursing.

In this exercise, the nurses call for an interpreter, who is also a Spanish student.

“It’s really important to provide a real-world experience other than a textbook experience in the classroom,” said Ryan Pitcher, associate professor of Spanish at BSC.

Their Spanish isn’t perfect, but their professor says that’s okay.

“The expectation is not to do this 100% correctly just to get their point across,” said Pitcher.

“It’s definitely a lot better of an experience than just kind of reading the book when you actually get to use it,” said Colton Markel, who is taking his first year of Spanish at BSC

Nursing students like Ronnee Glatt know this is the reality she’ll face when she starts her career later this month.

“There are cultural differences and language barriers,” said Glatt.

But now, she feels better versed for whatever she might face.

This is the fourth year the Spanish and nursing departments have worked together to do an exercise like this.

