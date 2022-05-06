Bridger Pipeline discuss 145-mile pipeline proposal at Public Service Commission meeting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Bridger Pipeline met with the Public Service Commission Thursday to discuss their latest proposal to construct an oil pipeline in McKenzie and Golden Valley counties.

The operator is requesting a permit to build a 145-mile pipeline from a station near Baker, Montana, to Johnson’s Corner near Watford City. About 80 miles are in North Dakota. Officials with the company spoke on how they would handle any potential spills and how this could impact the local wildlife.

“This is basically the flattest route there is. We did not go through the badlands; we did not cross the Little Missouri River,” said Robert Stamp, Engineering Director for Bridger.

“We’re in the process of deploying a more robust, AI-based, leak-detection system, and it shows really great promise,” said Ken Dockweiler, an employee with Bridger.

Landowners in the area and representatives for construction laborers expressed concern about Bridger’s construction process and how they hire contractors. They recommended that they make sure they choose a contractor capable of properly placing the pipeline underground in rough, uneven terrain. Karl Rockeman, the Director of Water Quality for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality told the commission in a statement that they have no objection to the construction, but recommended a thorough evaluation of the leak detection system.

The pipeline is expected to transfer 105,000 barrels per day with a maximum capacity of 250,000 barrels. Officials are hoping to begin construction as soon as possible and hope to have it operational by the end of the year. The commission will make a decision after all documentation has been processed.

Bridger Pipeline and its sister company Belle Fourche Pipeline were sued this week for spills from pipeline leaks in Montana and North Dakota in 2015 and 2016.

