Bismarck Police release new information on search for Chase Hurdle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Investigators with the Bismarck Police Department said Friday they believe a missing Bismarck High School student may have died after jumping into the Missouri River last fall.

Investigators have been looking for 18-year-old Chase Hurdle since Nov. 2, 2021, when he was last seen walking away from Bismarck High.

Now, police are asking the public to be aware that his body may surface in the river. As more people get out on the Missouri for recreation activities, they’re asking you keep an eye out for someone or something floating down stream that may be signs of Hurdle.

Investigators said the initial search for Hurdle included a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 that tracked a scent to the Memorial Bridge.

Police report that K9 lost the scent in the area where a person reported witnessing a man jump from the bridge. Police said they believe Hurdle was that person.

Burleigh County Dive and Rescue conducted many operations to find him but their searches continued to come up empty.

However, the investigation into Hurdle’s whereabouts is not over. Police said they will continue to follow up on any leads until he is found.

Lt. Luke Gardiner added that Chase Hurdle’s parents want closure, saying if the person who jumped off the bridge is their son, “the more awareness we have, the better.”

UPDATE: Bismarck PD issues Silver Alert for missing Bismarck High School student

‘Come home, we love you:’ Father of missing Bismarck teen asks for help finding his son

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.