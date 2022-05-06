Advertisement

Bismarck Police Department asking for the public awareness in missing 18-year-old Bismarck teen

Chase Hurdle was last seen the morning of Nov. 2 on foot near Memorial Bridge. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for him Nov. 4, alerting the public to his disappearance, The Bismarck Tribune reported.(KEYC)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been more than six months since 18-year-old Chase Hurdle was last seen, multiple leads have led police to the Missouri River. As the water warms, police are asking for the public to be aware.

The Bismarck Police Department said the Missouri River could be key in discovering what happened to Hurdle after eyewitnesses saw someone matching Chase’s description jump into the river last November. The Hurdle family hopes for closure after several dive operations came up empty.

“I can’t imagine or even put myself in the shoes of Chase’s parents or his family and I just, we just want to bring Chase home,” said Bismarck Lt. Luke Gardiner

Lt. Luke Gardiner said if the person that jumped off the bridge is in fact Chase, more awareness will aid in the search.

With an upcoming fishing tournament this weekend, Bismarck Police said if you see any evidence, don’t touch, call 911 to let officials know.

