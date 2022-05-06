Air Force aircraft relocated to Minot Air Force Base amid severe weather in Oklahoma

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Aircraft from an Air Force base in Oklahoma have been temporarily relocated to the base in Minot as a precaution, following a string of severe weather in central Oklahoma.

A storm system created several tornadoes that went through areas of Oklahoma and Texas, damaged some property, and caused flooding.

A spokesperson for Minot Air Force Base said four E-3 Sentries from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, were sent to Minot.

Tinker Air Force Base reiterated that it is a temporary move, and sent the following statement to Your News Leader:

“It is a standard practice that we temporarily move Air Force assets out of harm’s way during severe weather and get them to safety at other bases until the threat is over. The 552nd Air Control Wing remains the home of the Mighty E-3 Sentry, Air Warning and Control System (AWACS).”

There were no reports of serious injuries from Wednesday night’s storms in Oklahoma, according to the Associated Press.

Air Force officials said the move is part of normal weather relocation plans to mitigate damage. In Aug. 2020, B-52 Stratofortress bombers stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana were temporarily relocated to Minot due to Hurricane Laura.

