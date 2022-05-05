University of Mary Baseball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight teams make the baseball playoffs in the Northern Sun Conference. The University of Mary has 14 league wins with 3 games to play.

“I think our offense really carries it all as well as the defense. Our pitching has been there and at times it hasn’t but that’s baseball but really, it’s our offense and our defense that has been carrying us. The pitchers, we just have to make a pitch, let our defense work and we’ll be fine,” said Austin Wagner, Marauders pitcher.

The Marauders final three games are in Crookston. They have a doubleheader on Friday and a single game on Saturday.

Marauders Infielder Pitcher Derek Shoen, “Everybody has a job, and your situation changes every time up. Sometime it’s just hit a ground ball and get that run in but our offense is very deep, we have a lot of guys that can hit and a lot of really good players I know can hit and everyone is going to get their chance and I know they’re going to come through for us in the future.”

Shoen has been the Marauders top hitter this spring. He is leading the team in average, slugging percentage, home runs and RBI.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.