Sports Spotlight: Legacy’s Klipfel twins

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twins have the tendency to like the same things and be involved in the same things. Carter and Jackson Klipfel of Legacy are not the exception. Right now, they’re regulars in the Sabers baseball lineup.

As the old saying goes...

“More or less brothers, we’re friends too,” said Carter Klipfel.

The Klipfel brothers are seniors at Legacy High, and as brothers, it’s been a long time since they have not participated in sports together.

“Yeah, we’ve been on the same teams since nine-year-old traveling teams, and league, and everything. Football. It’s been fun,” said Jackson Klipfel.

The two-sport brothers bring a sense of family to any group they’re part of.

Eddie Streeter, Legacy baseball head coach, said: “I think it just brings some type of a family-type atmosphere, like you want to pull for the next guy, but because you care about him and it’ll be beneficial for the team as well. The one thing I always think about it I would’ve loved that opportunity with my brother. My brother was a little younger than me, but it’s been nothing but good times for them.

And they each bring a different dynamic.

“It’s pretty awesome to see while as twins, they’re about as different as they can get. Where Carter is a little more serious, a little more focused. Jackson always has a smile on his face, always brings the energy. It’s a good time between the two,” Streeter added.

With just a month left until graduation, their time together in organized sports comes to an end. Both have plans for their future.

“I’m going to start a fitness and health business with my buddies. I’m going to take some fitness and health classes over at BSC here,” said Carter.

“Maybe McQuade’s Softball is there for me... Maybe, we’ll see,” said Jackson.

With the upcoming shift, both will have new moments to experience.

“It’s kind of like we’ve been together all our lives, but it would be nice to separate a little it after a while,” said Jackson.

“You can always come back, ask each other questions about if I’m in a different aspect of the world, and he’s in a different job setting. It’s like we both can always go to the other for questions, you know,” said Carter.

And if you ever forget, they’ll always remind you...

“He’s my brother!” said Jackson.

