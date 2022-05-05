Advertisement

Small North Dakota egg producers fend off bird flu

Chickens
Chickens
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With bird flu running rampant, tens of thousands of birds have died in the region in the past few months. That has meant higher egg prices. One Richardton woman spoke to Your News Leader about the effect the bird flu has had on her operation.

Judy Hoff cares about her birds.

”I would be lost without my chickens. I’ve taken care of chickens since I was little. I would be devastated if I lost my hens and had to start over,” said Hoff.

Fortunately, her farm in Richardton has been unaffected by the avian flu outbreak that has decimated bird populations nationwide. Hoff is taking all precautions possible to avoid an outbreak among her flock.

”Then I would have to buy eggs, all my people would have to buy store-bought eggs. It would totally change my life if I had to give up my flock,” said Hoff.

The avian flu outbreak has killed more than 20 million birds in the past few months, with some operations in North and South Dakota being forced to euthanize tens of thousands of birds, which has caused higher egg prices and even shortages in some places.

”When we start talking a million, two million, three million birds off the marketplace, that go basically into landfills, that hurts everything,” said Mark Watne, president of North Dakota Farmers Union.

Farmers Union officials see this as an opportunity to diversify the market with small egg producers like Hoff.

”Now I think people are starting to realize, maybe we shouldn’t have things so concentrated, so few of hands. Maybe we need a greater diversity within our food production and food delivery system,” said Watne.

Maintaining a localized egg operation has certainly worked for Judy.

”Fresh eggs from the farm, the people that get them are very appreciative of them because they say they taste much better. They’re much fresher. A lot of times when you buy an egg in the store, they could be up to a month old, you don’t know,” said Hoff.

Hoff is keeping an eye on the flu to protect her flock.

Hoff is hopeful the April snow and ice storms killed any sick birds that could spread the flu. However, she says migration season isn’t over, so egg producers must stay vigilant.

