Search continues for missing Beulah teen Tyler Schaefer

BEULAH, N.D. – Authorities in Beulah are continuing to search for 18-year-old Tyler Schaefer, last seen early Saturday morning.

Investigators said Schaefer is 5′11″, 160 lbs., with blonde hair.

He was last seen walking by Congregational Church in Beulah around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 701-873-5252.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.