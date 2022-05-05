SaNoah Larocque, Berkley Lundeen to represent Miss ND USA for 2022

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – SaNoah LaRocque, of the Turtle Mountains, was crowned Miss North Dakota USA 2022, at the organization’s state competition this past weekend.

LaRocque assumes the title from Minot’s Caitlyn Vogel, who served as Miss North Dakota USA over the past year.

Minot’s Berkley Lundeen was crowned Miss North Dakota Teen USA 2022.

Both LaRocque and Lundeen will compete in next year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national competitions.Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.