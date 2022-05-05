Advertisement

SaNoah Larocque, Berkley Lundeen to represent Miss ND USA for 2022

(Future Productions, LLC)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – SaNoah LaRocque, of the Turtle Mountains, was crowned Miss North Dakota USA 2022, at the organization’s state competition this past weekend.

LaRocque assumes the title from Minot’s Caitlyn Vogel, who served as Miss North Dakota USA over the past year.

Minot’s Berkley Lundeen was crowned Miss North Dakota Teen USA 2022.

Both LaRocque and Lundeen will compete in next year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national competitions.Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Search continues for missing Beulah teen Tyler Schaefer
Diesel prices have risen more than 60 percent over the past year, and that’s putting a strain...
Rising Diesel Prices Put A Strain on Local Farmers
Hatching young
Hatching young scientists: kindergarten students learn about lifecycle with baby chicks
North Dakotan ‘Forged in Fire’ champion discusses win, hopes others will try bladesmithing