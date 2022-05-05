Rising Diesel Prices Put A Strain on Local Farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Diesel prices have risen more than 60 percent over the past year, and that’s putting a strain on farmers all over North Dakota.

“Well, the thing about diesel prices here is, yeah, we see it every time we go to the pump or, you know, get a farm fuel delivery,” said Terry Entzminger, a poultry farmer in Jamestown. He has watched diesel prices go up and up over the past year.

He says it impacts every part of his business.

“t’s getting product to, and from the farm, whether it’s feed or finished product, milk, livestock,” said Entzminger. " So it’s that hidden cost of, you know, the truckers added surcharges, the trucker’s added hauling costs, energy costs at the plants. So yeah, we see it at the pump, but we also see it or don’t so much see it, but see it in our transportation costs.”

According to AAA, a gallon of diesel gas costs $5.37 on average in North Dakota. A week ago, it was $4.93 and a year ago today it was $3.07.

" On a low-energy year, we can be, you know, three and a half, 4% of our expense goes to fuel. But you know, this year we’re looking at 5% plus,” said Entzminger.

With so many other costs of doing business going up, rising diesel prices are just one more hurdle farmers have to jump over to continue operating this year.

Analysts say costs are on the rise because of shortages due to covid-19 and exacerbated by sanctions on Russian fuel exports.

Experts say prices are expected to continue to rise in 2022 but then taper off in the beginning of 2023.

