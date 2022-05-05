Advertisement

Rising Diesel Prices Put A Strain on Local Farmers

Diesel prices have risen more than 60 percent over the past year, and that’s putting a strain...
Diesel prices have risen more than 60 percent over the past year, and that’s putting a strain on farmers all over North Dakota.(kfyr)
By Hilary Levin
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Diesel prices have risen more than 60 percent over the past year,  and that’s putting a strain on farmers all over North Dakota.

“Well, the thing about diesel prices here is, yeah, we see it every time we go to the pump or, you know, get a farm fuel delivery,” said Terry Entzminger, a poultry farmer in Jamestown. He has watched diesel prices go up and up over the past year.

He says it impacts every part of his business.

“t’s getting product to, and from the farm, whether it’s feed or finished product, milk, livestock,” said Entzminger. " So it’s that hidden cost of, you know, the truckers added surcharges, the trucker’s added hauling costs, energy costs at the plants. So yeah, we see it at the pump, but we also see it or don’t so much see it, but see it in our transportation costs.”

According to AAA, a gallon of diesel gas costs $5.37 on average in North Dakota. A week ago, it was $4.93 and a year ago today it was $3.07.

" On a low-energy year, we can be, you know, three and a half, 4% of our expense goes to fuel. But you know, this year we’re looking at 5% plus,” said Entzminger.

With so many other costs of doing business going up, rising diesel prices are just one more hurdle farmers have to jump over to continue operating this year.

Analysts say costs are on the rise because of shortages due to covid-19 and exacerbated by sanctions on Russian fuel exports.

Experts say prices are expected to continue to rise in 2022 but then taper off in the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Search continues for missing Beulah teen Tyler Schaefer
Hatching young
Hatching young scientists: kindergarten students learn about lifecycle with baby chicks
SaNoah Larocque, Berkley Lundeen to represent Miss ND USA for 2022
North Dakotan ‘Forged in Fire’ champion discusses win, hopes others will try bladesmithing