Phase MI-7 flood protection will change dramatically change the way Roosevelt Park looks

MINOT, N.D. – The Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project has been taking steps to protect the Souris River Valley from future floods by creating infrastructure across the region in phases, and more is coming.

The Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project will soon begin taking its next steps in the downtown and Roosevelt Park area.

Phase MI-7 of the flood protection project will include a levee system throughout Roosevelt Park and a flood wall near the zoo. While there may not be a large residential impact for this phase, organizations like the Park District and Zoo will be seeing some major changes like the loss of the Northern Trail zoo exhibit.

“The plan right now is for us to take a section of Roosevelt Park from the existing zoo basically down to the tennis court parking lots. A lot of those animals will move over there, and we are coming up with new designs to make it more thematic,” said Jeff Bullock, Roosevelt Park Zoo’s Director.

The southern portion of the Roosevelt Park will become a new section of the zoo. And to make up for lost green space, the park is acquiring new land on the north side of the lot that will be connected by a walking bridge.

“That area will become green space and so we will be able to access that. We will probably end up with more green space than we have now,” said Ron Merrit, the Minot Parks executive director.

The project could cost upward of $38 million, and the Souris River Joint Board is working with the state to help come up with the funds.

“It’s all funding dependent on what we get from the state each year. They’re a big funding partner in all this, they are paying 65% of the cost of the flood control works,” said Don Jonasson, a member of the Souris River Joint Board and director of public works for the City of Minot.

Work on the downtown area flood protection, known as MI-6, will be taking place at the same time, letting the two phases work in conjunction with each other.

“Every piece adds so if we have to do a flood fight before the whole project is complete, it’s just one area of town we don’t have to worry about doing temporary measures,” said Jonasson.

The entire flood protection project is expected to be completed in the next 20 years.

Phases MI-6 and MI-7 will begin their design phase this year with construction slated to start in 2024.

Officials with the flood project will meet with state leaders on Friday to commemorate the completion of phase MI-1.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.