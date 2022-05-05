North Dakotan ‘Forged in Fire’ champion discusses win, hopes others will try bladesmithing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cody Adolphson, a welder from Bismarck, has become the newest champion of History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire.’ He competed against three other master bladesmiths in timed rounds to produce two canister Damascus knives and, in the final round, a Cinquedea sword before the weapons were brutally tested.

Cody has only been bladesmithing for two years, but it’s clear his hard work at the craft has paid off. Many North Dakotans tuned in to watch as he quickly forged the weapons during the competition. He said he even quenched his knives halfway through the first round.

He says the show sparked his desire to learn how to forge weapons in the first place. After watching, he reached out to a former competitor and learned how to make his first knife. And now, he says meeting the judges and hearing their feedback during his own competition was a “dream come true.”

He hopes his journey will help keep the craft alive.

“I hope local North Dakotans seeing me on the show inspires them to get into this too and inspire some young people to get into this. Like I said, it’s a dying art,” said Cody Adolphson, Bismarck bladesmith/welder.

The final sword he created will hang on the “winners wall” on the show.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody around the state for the support,” said Cody.

Additionally, Cody used a viewing party for the episode to raise $3,000 for a friend who was injured in an electrical accident.

Now Cody’s working on some new knives and filling orders out of his shop Little Wolf Ironworks in Bismarck. He hopes he’ll be asked back to compete again.

Find Forged in Fire season 9, episode 6 “Double Trouble Blades” on the History Channel website to watch Cody compete.

