North Dakota health officials investigating case of hepatitis in child with unknown cause

BISMARCK, N.D. – State health officials said Thursday they are working with the CDC to investigate a child with hepatitis of unknown cause.

The North Dakota Department of Health said the child is in Grand Forks County. They said the child is recovering at home following a brief hospitalization.

North Dakota is one of a growing list of states with such cases, where usual causes have been ruled out.

Parents are encouraged to watch for symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver. These include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellow skin or eyes.

The CDC is asking doctors to consider adenovirus testing, after a connection between the virus and hepatitis was suggested.

Related content:

NDDOH article on hepatitis case

EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.