Advertisement

North Dakota health officials investigating case of hepatitis in child with unknown cause

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. – State health officials said Thursday they are working with the CDC to investigate a child with hepatitis of unknown cause.

The North Dakota Department of Health said the child is in Grand Forks County. They said the child is recovering at home following a brief hospitalization.

North Dakota is one of a growing list of states with such cases, where usual causes have been ruled out.

Parents are encouraged to watch for symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver. These include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellow skin or eyes.

The CDC is asking doctors to consider adenovirus testing, after a connection between the virus and hepatitis was suggested.

Related content:

NDDOH article on hepatitis case

EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

North Dakotan ‘Forged in Fire’ champion discusses win, hopes others will try bladesmithing
10PM Sportscast 5/04/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/04/2022
police tour
Minot Police prioritizing staffing on this year’s budget
flood portection
Phase MI-7 flood protection will change dramatically change the way Roosevelt Park looks