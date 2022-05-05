North Dakota bladesmith wins ‘Forged in Fire’ competition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota native Cody Adolphson has won “Forged in Fire.”

Adolphson competed against three other bladesmiths on the History Channel reality show Wednesday night to produce two canister Damascus knives and a weapon from history before the blades were put through a series of brutal tests. Tune in to the newscasts Thursday on Your News Leader for his reaction to his win.

