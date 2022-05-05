Advertisement

Minot Police prioritizing staffing on this year’s budget

Minot City Council touring the police department
Minot City Council touring the police department(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – This year’s city budget tours were delayed because of recent weather. Wednesday, members of the Minot City Council took a look around the police department.

Council members took a look at the new technology available for the department and heard about the concerns going forward.

”I’m hoping that we can accomplish more of the personnel needs. The community continues to grow,” said Minot Police Chief John Klug.

More than 80% of the department’s budget goes toward personnel, but they have issues keeping some of the seats full.

”Having officers approved in the past and still not being able to fill those positions. I think that’s just a common thread in North Dakota right now is not having enough people,” said Tom Ross, Minot city council member.

While the city council also has to balance costs that they can afford without raising taxes too much.

”We look at different ways to sell our idea, to share what our actual needs are, what our experience is as the year went on from the last time we did this,” said Klug.

The city council continues their tours of departments this week.

Thursday’s stops include the library and fire department.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen
UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic
Viral TikTok video of seven-year-old Brynley Heidebrink's first communion
South Dakota girl’s big first communion gulp goes viral

Latest News

Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project
Phase MI-7 flood protection will change dramatically change the way Roosevelt Park looks
North Dakota native crowned 'Forged in Fire' Champion
North Dakota bladesmith wins ‘Forged in Fire’ competition
Drought Monitor on April 1 compared to on April 30 in North Dakota
April recap: how above normal precipitation helped to improve drought in ND and where moisture is still needed
Chickens
Small North Dakota egg producers fend off bird flu