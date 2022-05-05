Minot Police prioritizing staffing on this year’s budget

MINOT, N.D. – This year’s city budget tours were delayed because of recent weather. Wednesday, members of the Minot City Council took a look around the police department.

Council members took a look at the new technology available for the department and heard about the concerns going forward.

”I’m hoping that we can accomplish more of the personnel needs. The community continues to grow,” said Minot Police Chief John Klug.

More than 80% of the department’s budget goes toward personnel, but they have issues keeping some of the seats full.

”Having officers approved in the past and still not being able to fill those positions. I think that’s just a common thread in North Dakota right now is not having enough people,” said Tom Ross, Minot city council member.

While the city council also has to balance costs that they can afford without raising taxes too much.

”We look at different ways to sell our idea, to share what our actual needs are, what our experience is as the year went on from the last time we did this,” said Klug.

The city council continues their tours of departments this week.

Thursday’s stops include the library and fire department.

