Our Redeemer’s girls basketball coach resigns

By Zachary Keenan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – After more than 20 years coaching Our Redeemer’s athletics, Scott Peterson resigned from his post as the girls basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Peterson most recently coached the team to a state appearance in 2017.

The Knights finished the 2021-2022 season 18-5 and lost to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood in the second round of the district tournament.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately, the ORCS athletic department said in a tweet.

