Hoeven pushes for nuclear modernization

Senator John Hoeven
Senator John Hoeven(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven pressed the U.S.’s top military officials to ensure the modernization of the nation’s nuclear forces, especially in North Dakota.

Hoeven urged Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, to discuss the status of U.S. military aid in Ukraine, and encouraged them to continue using the Sky Range program, which is a program that conducts hypersonic missile tests in Grand Forks.

“Are you both fully committed to upgrading, updating, and modernizing our nuclear triad, and is the funding in this budget adequate to do that?” said Hoeven.”Yes, Senator, I am absolutely fully committed to modernizing the triad,” said Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin.

General Mark Milley said modernizing nuclear forces is the biggest priority in the proposed budget. Hoeven is also seeking to ensure updates to the nation’s nuclear forces through legislation, including proposed upgrades to B-52s and replacing missiles carried on B-52s.

