Hatching young scientists: kindergarten students learn about lifecycle with baby chicks

By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring is in the air.

The weather is finally warming up, the days are getting longer, and there are all kinds of baby animals being born.

Those babies aren’t just appearing on farms and ranches; 19 baby chicks have made their way into the world in a kindergarten classroom.

The fluffy little birds have not only won the hearts of Michelle Gust’s kindergarten students, they’ve also gotten them excited about learning.

There’s a new teacher’s pet in Michelle Gust’s kindergarten classroom; 19 of them actually.

Everyone in this classroom has fallen in love with these baby chicks.

“They’re soft,” said kindergartener Helen Gray.

“I like them because you get to hold them,” added her classmate, Lily Foster.

“I like them and they’re really fluffy,” said kindergartener Grayson Hauf.

Most of them even have names.

“The white one is Marshmallow,” explained kindergartener Asher Arndorfer as he pointed out the different baby chicks. “The two brown ones are chocolate. That one is named Cracker and then Donut.”

These babies are not just here for the cute factor. They’re also helping Mrs. Gust bring science to life.

“It’s fun to see the excitement that the kids have,” she said.

Mrs. Gust first hatched this hands-on learning experience when she started teaching here six years ago. Never one to count her chickens before they hatch, she was pretty surprised when this spring, there were 19 baby chicks.

“There were 19 eggs and all 19 of my eggs hatched into chicks!” she said.

For the next two weeks, these little scientists will study the chicks every move.

“The students see how they move, eating, drinking and just having them in the classroom is just a wonderful experience for the students,” said Gust.

Soon, these chicks will fly the coop; the chickens will go back to the farm, and the kindergarteners will move on to first grade. But this is a lesson they’ll never forget.

Mrs. Gust got the eggs from a custodian at Sunrise. The chicks will go back to her farm in a couple of weeks.

