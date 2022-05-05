Gas prices are on the rise again and hurting local businesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices are continuing to rise in North Dakota and that’s hurting businesses that depend on gasoline to operate.

Sam Williams has been noticing lately it costs a lot more to fuel up the tank of his Bismarck-based food truck, Mabel’s All Day.

“Yeah, it’s definitely been on the rise and that’s something that we take into account when we’re going to events out of town or in different places that it does cost a lot to operate,” said Williams.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota is $3.97

That’s up a month ago when the average was $3.89

Then compare that to this day a year ago when a gallon of gas in the state was $2.78.

North Dakota still falls below the average gallon of gas nationwide which is $4.22.

For business owners who rely on gasoline to keep running, like Williams, the increase can be difficult to swallow.

“You get less gas mileage when you’re pulling a large trailer like that,” said Wiliams.

The higher prices are challenging but par for the course.

“It’s one of those costs of doing business that you just kind of have to grin and bear it,” said Williams. “I can’t control gas prices, but, we want to just make sure that when we’re out and we’re using it, that we’re taking advantage of the opportunity.”

