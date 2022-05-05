Advertisement

Dickinson student wins regional design drafting competition

By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson High School junior is already drafting a plan for his future.

The student recently won a regional draft competition with his design and will soon be using his skills in a national competition.

Kelby Gion has a lot to be proud of. The Dickinson High School junior placed first in a regional design drafting competition.

“They give you a problem, and you kind of have to work around the requirements of the project,” said Kelby Gion, student.

His draft shows a floor plan, electrical wiring, and elevations of a medical office. Gion says his interest in architecture began at a young age.

“I’ve always been interested in the construction and layout and stuff like that. I was big into Legos when I was younger, so kind of doing that, as I got older. I’ve always been intrigued by it,” said Gion.

He says his mastery of the skill is also due to Dickinson High School’s drafting courses and his instructor.

“She’s been so great throughout the whole thing, everything I know about this, I learned from her,” said Gion.

The classes even allow students to work with local industries, with the hope of keeping students in the local workforce.

“The value of applying what you’re learning in those core classes is priceless,” said Maggie Lehman, drafting teacher.

Gion will also be competing in a SkillsUSA drafting competition this summer. He is well on his way to becoming an architect.

He says he’s thankful for his family, friends, and instructors and their support.

Gion is leaning towards NDSU for college.

