BSC Baseball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State’s baseball team had tremendous success in the regular season. The Mystics won 33 of their 37 games and tomorrow marks the start of the Mon-Dak Conference tournament in Miles City.

Baseball is a game of stats and BSC has some that would make the best video game players jealous. Things like of the 17 guys who have batted, 15 are hitting .300 or better, 10 over .400, and 4 over .500

BSC Head Coach Michael Keeran said: “I think we’ve been known for our offense the past couple of years and last year we were top five nationally in a couple of those categories, top ten in most of those categories in the whole country and I think this year we wanted to set ourselves up to be top five again. I don’t think you can say I want to be the best at batting average because battering average is sometime a tough one. You can line out four times and be 0 for 4 but we are just really consistent with what we do in here and we make practice really difficult.”

As impressive as the Mystics hitting numbers are, their pitching stats standout as well. Bismarck State’s staff is averaging 11.33 strikeouts per 9 innings.

“We just need to be good. We don’t need to be great. Just be good and play loose, we harp a lot of the fundamentals of the game. We really want to be the best at the little things because last year that’s how we come a conference championship and when you get to tournament time you need to be able to pitch, throw strikes, play good defense and have timely hitting,” said Keeran.

BSC will play the winner of the Miles Community College and Lake Region State game.

The top three teams in the conference tournament move onto Region XIII and the conference tournament winner will host next week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.