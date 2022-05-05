April recap: how above normal precipitation helped to improve drought in ND and where moisture is still needed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drought has been a main story in our area for the past two years, but finally, we’re seeing some improvements after a wet April.

After the first three months of 2022 proved to be not so great for substantial drought improvements with below normal precipitation across the region, an active pattern in April highlighted by our historic blizzards led to well above normal precipitation totals for the month helping to improve the drought.

January through March moisture totals and departure from normal across western/central North Dakota (KFYR)

April moisture totals and departure from normal across western/central North Dakota (KFYR)

“And I think it was surprising, even to us, to get three big systems in such a short amount of time. And obviously, the drought is not over, but it definitely helped in a lot of areas,” said Megan Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

At the start of April, 42% of North Dakota was in some sort of drought classification and that has improved to just 19% of the state by the end of the month. However, due to the severity of the drought, which was the worst since the drought monitor began in 2000, the impacts will still linger.

Drought Monitor on April 1 compared to April 30 (KFYR)

Drought severity in North Dakota since the drought monitor began in 2000, with 2020 to 2022 highlighted (U.S. Drought Monitor)

“The impacts were so severe during the past two and a half years, that it is going to take a whole lot of good precipitation to take us completely out of it,” said Adnan Akyüz, North Dakota state climatologist.

And there’s a caveat to go along with the moisture we received in April as much of it fell during blizzards with strong winds.

“When you get a blizzard like we got and then barely any of it has any time to get into the soil before it’s all being blown away. So, yeah, you’re getting a lot of snow, but is it being evenly distributed? No. Is it being absorbed a lot of time before it gets blown away? No. So I think that’s why rain is going to be a lot better,” said Megan.

And this additional rain would greatly help farmers and ranchers throughout the rest of the spring and into the summer.

“It is going to take a lot more precipitation to fill these water sloughs and the areas where the animals usually drink water. And you have to keep in mind, the landscape is overgrazed and it is going to take some time for that to recover,” said Akyüz.

So more precipitation at regular intervals is needed in the coming months.

“We can come out of a drought very quickly, but we also go back into a drought very quickly. So this is kind of a critical time where we’re going to be keeping an eye on things,” said Jones.

At least for the month of May as a whole, the outlook is optimistic as it favors above normal precipitation in our area.

May precipitation trend (KFYR)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.