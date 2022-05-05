Possible armed subject reported at Emory University; no active shooter, university says

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an armed subject on the main campus of Emory University in Atlanta, according to the university’s Twitter account.

The university said police are also at the scene of the nearby Druid Hills High School. At this time, it is unknown how the two incidents are connected.

They previously reported that there was an active shooter on campus but have retracted that statement.

A shelter in place order has been issued for the university’s main campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.