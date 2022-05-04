Advertisement

Updating old laws in Minot

Chapter 28 rewrite
Chapter 28 rewrite(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot City staff set out to rewrite Chapter 28 of the city code of ordinances which has to do with the right of way and public grounds.

The chapter was decades out of date including references to things like telegraph poles. The changes would hold people responsible for damage to flood control, and close loopholes for responsibility. They are also setting a limit to the width of residential driveways.

“The new fees and bond requirements would take effect for the 2023 licenses, so if you have a 2022 construction license with the city of Minot we would not retroactively make you go back and supply a performance bond to us,” said Lance Meyer, City Engineer.

The first reading was passed, but it’ll need another before it becomes part of the code.

