Schatz Crossroads recognizes longtime employee at retirement

MINOT, N.D. – A familiar face at Schatz Crossroads has retired after more than three decades of serving customers.

Marlene Schoenberg began working at the truck stop on March 3, 1989, and officially retired Sunday, after 33 years.

Management at the restaurant said: “Marlene was always reliable, dedicated and friendly. We have a deep appreciation for Marlene’s loyalty and contributions she made to our restaurant and she will be greatly missed!”

