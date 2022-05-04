Advertisement

Schatz Crossroads recognizes longtime employee at retirement

Marlene Schoenberg retires
Marlene Schoenberg retires(Courtesy: Krista Marshall / Schatz Crossroads)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A familiar face at Schatz Crossroads has retired after more than three decades of serving customers.

Marlene Schoenberg began working at the truck stop on March 3, 1989, and officially retired Sunday, after 33 years.

Management at the restaurant said: “Marlene was always reliable, dedicated and friendly. We have a deep appreciation for Marlene’s loyalty and contributions she made to our restaurant and she will be greatly missed!”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect dead in East Bismarck shots fired incident
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Two bodies found in submerged pickup
Two bodies found in pickup submerged in Cannonball River Sunday
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic

Latest News

Mandan seeking levee grant
Mandan seeking grant to recertify levee
Chapter 28 rewrite
Updating old laws in Minot
m building tif
Speed bump for the M building project
New Fake ID Program in Bismarck
New pilot project to help reduce underage drinking in Bismarck