North Dakota, federal government suing pipeline companies for oil spills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State of North Dakota and the federal government are suing two pipeline companies for oil spills in 2015 and 2016.

They are seeking civil penalties against Bridger Pipeline and Belle Fourche Pipeline for spills on the Yellowstone River in 2015 and in the Ash Coulee Creek in Billings County in 2016. The state is also looking for reimbursement for cleanup costs for the Ash Coulee Creek.

Court documents argue that Belle Fourche failed to consider the risk of slope failure and to identify the leak for days until it was reported by a rancher. A spokesperson for the companies said that they were disappointed that a settlement couldn’t be reached.

“We have been in talks with the government for a number of years and we thought we were making good progress, but unfortunately, here we are,” said Bill Salvin, spokesman for Bridger and Belle Fourche Pipeline.

More than 14,000 barrels (600,000 gallons) of oil leaked from the creek and the Little Missouri River in December 2016. Cleanup efforts still continue today.

“The focus at this point is on the soil immediately adjacent to the creek where there still is crude oil in the soil and that can also impact the creek,” said Karl Rockeman, Director of the Water Quality Division of the NDDEQ.

The plaintiffs say that crude oil continues to impact and contaminate surface water, groundwater, and soil at and near the site. Salvin says monthly testing refutes that.

“All of the results we have show that there is no ongoing contamination in the river. All of the results we have show that we are below any levels set by the government,” said Salvin.

The federal government is also seeking penalties for a spill on the Yellowstone River near Glendive in 2015, which led to Dawson County officials issuing a “Do Not Drink” advisory for nearly a week.

