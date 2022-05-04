Advertisement

New pilot project to help reduce underage drinking in Bismarck

By Reggie Yarsky
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department are partnering up to reduce underage drinking with a fake ID scanner.

The project began in August of 2021 and 107 fake IDs have been confiscated since then.

The Bismarck Police Department is providing free scanners and training on how to use them as well as free responsible beverage training to local businesses in an effort to reduce the problem of underage drinking.

Susan Kahler the coordinator of the program says fake IDs are easy to come by and are an issue for companies and the community.

She says the pilot of the scanners is working to reduce the number of fake IDs on the market.

