Montana’s senators pushing for fairness and transparency in the cattle market

MONTANA (KFYR) - Farmers and ranchers are dealing with several issues, but the biggest concern may be the lack of competition and consolidation in the industry. Montana’s two senators are supporting bills that they say will address those issues.

Meat processing has increased thanks to small facilities in Montana, but a majority of the industry is still controlled by four major meat packers. Maggie Nutter, a fourth-generation rancher from Sweetgrass said it’s frustrating to see most of the profit go towards them.

“It’s the major packers, who are manipulating and holding that profit for themselves. It’s not fair to the rancher, and it’s not fair to the consumer,” said Nutter.

Both of Montana senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines are supporting two bipartisan bills. They said the Meat Packing Special Investigator Act and the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act will help protect producers and consumers from rigged prices.

The Meat Packing Special Investigator Act would create a new office in the USDA which would investigate practices in the meat and poultry industries and enforce antitrust laws.

The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act sets regional mandatory minimum thresholds for negotiated purchases of fed cattle by large meatpackers. It also includes a number of transparency measures, including the creation of a cattle contract library. The library requires packers to report carcass weight more quickly and that they report the number of cattle scheduled for slaughter each day for the next 14 days.

“There needs to be some accountability, because what we are having in this country is consumers and people in production agriculture (being) treated unfairly,” said Tester.

“We need to bring fairness and transparency to the cattle markets to ensure that Montana ranchers can do what they do best, and that is produce the very best beef in the world,” said Daines.

Nutter said more needs to be done to make sure that ranchers get their fair share.

“I think it’s important for our whole country to have a viable and dependable food system, and without ranchers and farmers, we don’t have that,” said Nutter.

Speaking on the senate floor Thursday, Tester said these bills need to be brought up for a vote immediately, warning that if nothing is done to combat consolidation in corporate agriculture, family farms will die off.

Both bills currently remain in the Senate Agriculture Committee.

