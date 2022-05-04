Advertisement

Mandan seeking grant to recertify levee

Mandan seeking levee grant
Mandan seeking levee grant(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials in Mandan have applied for a multi-million dollar grant from the federal government to improve the levee that protects Mandan from flooding.

The city of Mandan applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, which would cut the local cost of the project in half. The recertification will likely cost $19 million dollars.

If the grant is approved, local costs will be 20% of the project’s total. Residential properties in the area affected will pay $886 dollars over about a decade, if the grant is approved.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Standoff
UPDATE: Suspect dead in East Bismarck shots fired incident
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Two bodies found in submerged pickup
Two bodies found in pickup submerged in Cannonball River Sunday
Flooding
ND dam under ‘imminent’ threat to rupture
Attorney General says Jack Glasser falsely blamed Glasser Images closure on pandemic

Latest News

Marlene Schoenberg retires
Schatz Crossroads recognizes longtime employee at retirement
Chapter 28 rewrite
Updating old laws in Minot
m building tif
Speed bump for the M building project
New Fake ID Program in Bismarck
New pilot project to help reduce underage drinking in Bismarck