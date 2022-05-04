Mandan seeking grant to recertify levee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials in Mandan have applied for a multi-million dollar grant from the federal government to improve the levee that protects Mandan from flooding.

The city of Mandan applied for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, which would cut the local cost of the project in half. The recertification will likely cost $19 million dollars.

If the grant is approved, local costs will be 20% of the project’s total. Residential properties in the area affected will pay $886 dollars over about a decade, if the grant is approved.

