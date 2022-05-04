Jacob Holmen hired to coach new Minot high school football team

MINOT, N.D. – Jacob Holmen will coach the new Minot high school football team, Minot Public Schools announced Wednesday morning.

Holmen is a 2014 graduate of Minot High and played long snapper at University of North Dakota.

Holmen joined the Minot High football coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2018 and teaches math at the Magic City Campus.

In addition, Holmen has coached track and field for the past four years.

Holmen’s father, Barry Holmen, coached the Magi football team for 35 years and retired in 2020.

Neither the name nor mascot have been decided for the new school, but the school colors will be silver and blue.

The 2022 NDHSAA football season begins August 4.

Chauncey Hendershot will remain the head coach of the Magic City Campus team.

