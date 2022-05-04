Advertisement

I Heart Mac & Cheese hopes Bismarck hearts it back

I Heart Mac & Cheese
I Heart Mac & Cheese(kfyr)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many, young and old, macaroni and cheese is a childhood staple and even a comfort food. Owner Jesse Vetter said that looking for a unique dining option for Bismarck led him to I Heart Mac & Cheese.

“Well, I Heart Mac & Cheese originated in Florida and it is the fastest growing franchise in the nation right now. So when I was doing research, I just loved the menu and I flew down there to check it out, and fell in love with the food,” said Vetter.

He encourages the community to come and try their world class mac and cheese. They have many twists on macaroni and cheese as well as grilled cheese sandwiches.

