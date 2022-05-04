Guilty plea entered in one case as Mandan man awaits attempted murder trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man who is awaiting trial for an attempted murder charge has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a different case.

Prosecutors say 58-year-old Arthur Dunlap shot a gun at multiple people during an argument in Mandan in January 2021. No one was injured in the incident.

Dunlap entered not guilty pleas to four counts of attempted murder last February and a judge re-opened a harassment case against him. In that case, prosecutors say Dunlap made around 10 lengthy calls to individuals in Mandan threatening their lives and families’ lives.

The harassment charge was amended to disorderly conduct during the plea hearing Wednesday. Judge Lindsay Nieuwsma sentenced Dunlap to 30 days, with 30 days credit on that charge.

Dunlap is scheduled to face a jury in August for the attempted murder charges.

