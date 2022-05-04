Gov. Burgum, Industrial Commission discuss energy resiliency following widespread power outages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Back-to-back blizzards last month led to severe impacts to North Dakota’s oil industry, now the state’s Industrial Commission is looking for ways to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Strong winds and heavy snow destroyed many power poles throughout northwest North Dakota, leaving many oil pads without power and lowering oil production from 1.1 million barrels per day to just 300,000.

Gov. Doug Burgum, who visited with utility officials in Crosby last week, suggested that more could be done to make electric infrastructure more resilient, such as using oil tax dollars to add more guide wires and H-frames.

“If we are a few guide wires away from having resilient power, then shouldn’t we be spending oil tax revenues back into building that resiliency when we do this, so we aren’t sitting in this situation?” asked Burgum at an Industrial Commission meeting Friday.

“We’re losing 3/4ths of our production. That’s something we should take a look into, not just go ‘oh it happens.’ We should say what can we do next time so we don’t have this kind of loss in revenue,” said Burgum.

Burgum added that this vulnerability puts the state at a disadvantage compared to other oil-producing states that don’t experience this type of weather.

