Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer service Tuesday evening for missing teenager Tyler Schaefer. Tyler has been missing since April 30 and was last seen walking by the Congregational Church in Beulah around 3 a.m. on May 1.

If you have any information about his location, please contact the Beulah Police Department at 701-873-5252.

Tyler Schaefer (Beulah Police Department )

