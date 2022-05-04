Advertisement

Friends, family gather for prayer service in Beulah for missing teen

Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer...
Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer service Tuesday evening for Tyler Schaefer(Courtesy: Pastor Kent Sperry)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Friends, family, and residents gathered at Prince of Peace Church in Beulah for a prayer service Tuesday evening for missing teenager Tyler Schaefer. Tyler has been missing since April 30 and was last seen walking by the Congregational Church in Beulah around 3 a.m. on May 1.

If you have any information about his location, please contact the Beulah Police Department at 701-873-5252.

Previous Coverage: Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Tyler Schaefer
Tyler Schaefer(Beulah Police Department )

