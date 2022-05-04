Formula shortage puts parents on edge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A shortage of baby formula has hit many states in the country, with North Dakota being one of them.

Sydney Kruger is a first-time mom to twins Harrison and Harvey. Once she found out she was having not one, but two babies, she says she needed to prepare for double the feedings and that meant using formula instead of breastmilk.

”They go through like one carton of formula, both, a week. So, it’s expensive, and it’s hard but we make it work,” Kruger says.

However, Kruger says she’s been able to avoid feeling the squeeze of the shortage.

”We order online, just because with twins I want to make sure I have a backstock. I don’ t want to run into the issue of going to the store and not seeing any,” she added.

Not all moms are so lucky.

”It breaks my heart to be honest because these parents are just looking for a way to feed their baby, that their baby is completely reliant on this food,” said Jenson.

Through her program, she is able to give out samples of baby formula to patients of the clinic. Some parents might think to dilute the formula to make it last longer, however that can be detrimental to your baby.

”Diluting formula can be extremely dangerous for babies. Their kidneys cannot handle excessive water intake, so babies under the age of six months should not have any water, breastmilk only or formula,” Jensen says.

If you are having a hard time finding the formula your baby needs, she suggests calling your pediatrician to see if the clinic has any samples available or ask if they can help you look online to find a reputable vendor.

