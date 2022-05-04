Advertisement

Crews hope to have fire at derailment site out by Tuesday evening

Cleanup of train derailment west of Minot
Cleanup of train derailment west of Minot
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES LACS, N.D. – Fire crews said they hope to have the fire at the site of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailment, west of Minot, fully put out by Tuesday evening.

Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann said they thought they had it contained Monday, but a car carrying paper products ignited as crews dismantled the damage.

Lesmann said they hope to have that car extinguished by Tuesday evening.

He said local crews and those with BNSF are playing off of each other well to get the scene cleared.

“Our part now is mostly up on top. Given the container that was burning, they hauled everything up on top, so it’s easier for us to work on up there. And then we’re out of their way. They can keep working. We’re not slowing them down, they’re not in our way, so it’s working really well. We’re working together pretty good,” said Lesmann.The track reopened to traffic early Monday morning.

No one was hurt.

